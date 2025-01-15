Moody National Bank Trust Division Invests $739,000 in Smurfit Westrock Ltd (NYSE:SW)

Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in Smurfit Westrock Ltd (NYSE:SW – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 13,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $739,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Smurfit Westrock in the 4th quarter worth about $253,000. Czech National Bank raised its position in Smurfit Westrock by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 107,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,771,000 after acquiring an additional 6,634 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Smurfit Westrock in the fourth quarter valued at about $936,000. Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Smurfit Westrock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $372,000. Finally, Park National Corp OH acquired a new stake in shares of Smurfit Westrock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SW has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Smurfit Westrock from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Argus assumed coverage on Smurfit Westrock in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Smurfit Westrock from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Smurfit Westrock from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Smurfit Westrock from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at Smurfit Westrock

In other news, insider Saverio Mayer sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.84, for a total value of $1,371,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 149,911 shares in the company, valued at $8,221,119.24. This trade represents a 14.29 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Smurfit Westrock Price Performance

Shares of SW stock opened at $52.93 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $53.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.48. Smurfit Westrock Ltd has a 1-year low of $38.55 and a 1-year high of $56.99. The stock has a market cap of $27.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 294.07 and a beta of 1.03.

Smurfit Westrock Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.3025 per share. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. Smurfit Westrock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 672.22%.

About Smurfit Westrock

Smurfit Westrock Plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells containerboard, corrugated containers, and other paper-based packaging products in Ireland and internationally. The company produces containerboard that it converts into corrugated containers or sells to third parties, as well as produces other types of paper, such as consumer packaging board, sack paper, graphic paper, solid board and graphic board, and other paper-based packaging products, such as consumer packaging, solid board packaging, paper sacks, and other packaging products, including bag-in-box.

