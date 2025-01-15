Moody National Bank Trust Division Lowers Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Moody National Bank Trust Division trimmed its position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,065 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 162 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Allstate were worth $591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Allstate by 1.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,496,306 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,190,758,000 after purchasing an additional 126,922 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Allstate by 1.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,228,581 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,178,164,000 after buying an additional 74,537 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,000,866 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $569,114,000 after buying an additional 472,040 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Allstate by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,517,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $287,851,000 after buying an additional 145,986 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Allstate by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,437,688 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $229,545,000 after acquiring an additional 47,038 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ALL opened at $186.87 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $195.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $186.07. The company has a market capitalization of $49.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The Allstate Co. has a 52 week low of $150.17 and a 52 week high of $209.88.

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $1.71. The company had revenue of $16.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.57 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 26.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 16.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.83%.

ALL has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Allstate from $216.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Allstate from $209.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Allstate from $235.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. UBS Group increased their target price on Allstate from $216.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Allstate from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.13.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

