Moody National Bank Trust Division Purchases 4,340 Shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Free Report) by 19.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,807 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,340 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Helmerich & Payne were worth $858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HP. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 58,634 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after acquiring an additional 9,004 shares in the last quarter. Petrus Trust Company LTA bought a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $619,000. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Helmerich & Payne in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,274,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Helmerich & Payne by 510.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 140,655 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,279,000 after buying an additional 117,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 320.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 198,415 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,035,000 after buying an additional 151,196 shares during the period. 96.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HP shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Helmerich & Payne currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.57.

NYSE HP opened at $35.52 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.40. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.46 and a 1 year high of $44.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 10.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.39.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The oil and gas company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76. Helmerich & Payne had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 12.48%. The company had revenue of $693.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $695.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is 29.07%.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

