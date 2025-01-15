Moody National Bank Trust Division Purchases 7,665 Shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) by 127.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,698 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,665 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $613,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of Nutrien during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Nutrien during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Nutrien by 1,370.6% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares during the period. Cromwell Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 113.4% in the third quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 1,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Nutrien by 56.3% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.10% of the company’s stock.

NTR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Nutrien in a report on Friday, September 20th. Raymond James upgraded Nutrien from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Oppenheimer began coverage on Nutrien in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. CIBC restated an “outperformer” rating and issued a $55.00 price target (down from $60.00) on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Nutrien from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Nutrien has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.21.

NYSE NTR opened at $51.70 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.46 billion, a PE ratio of 34.70, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.81. Nutrien Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $43.69 and a fifty-two week high of $60.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.04). Nutrien had a return on equity of 6.99% and a net margin of 2.79%. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. Nutrien’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Nutrien Ltd. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.939 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This is a positive change from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.26%. Nutrien’s payout ratio is 144.97%.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

