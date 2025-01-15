Moody National Bank Trust Division Raises Position in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO)

Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Free Report) by 21.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,983 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,107 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Steven Madden were worth $510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Steven Madden in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Steven Madden in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Steven Madden by 80.6% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,329 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Steven Madden by 94.1% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,619 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Steven Madden by 4,800.0% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,911 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872 shares in the last quarter. 99.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Steven Madden in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Citigroup increased their price target on Steven Madden from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Steven Madden in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.33.

Steven Madden Stock Up 1.4 %

SHOO opened at $40.84 on Wednesday. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $37.99 and a 52 week high of $50.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.46. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 1.08.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The textile maker reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 7.68%. The business had revenue of $624.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $607.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Steven Madden Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.74%.

Steven Madden Company Profile

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories/Apparel, Direct-to- Consumer, and Licensing segments. The Wholesale Footwear segment designs, sources, and markets various products, including dress shoes, boots, booties, fashion sneakers, sandals, and casual shoes under the Steve Madden, Dolce Vita, Betsey Johnson, Blondo, GREATS, and Anne Klein brands.

