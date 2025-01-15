Moody National Bank Trust Division Sells 108,715 Shares of Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE:ZETA)

Moody National Bank Trust Division decreased its stake in shares of Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE:ZETA – Free Report) by 72.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108,715 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Zeta Global were worth $760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of Zeta Global during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Quest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zeta Global by 1,718.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 2,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 2,183 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in Zeta Global by 3,885.7% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Zeta Global by 2,902.0% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,451 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zeta Global by 104.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Steven H. Gerber bought 13,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.55 per share, with a total value of $245,787.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,940,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,552,044.05. The trade was a 0.45 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher E. Greiner acquired 7,975 shares of Zeta Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.80 per share, with a total value of $149,930.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 2,330,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,804,188. The trade was a 0.34 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 129,901 shares of company stock valued at $2,471,244. 25.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zeta Global Stock Performance

Shares of ZETA stock opened at $17.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.64 and a beta of 1.17. Zeta Global Holdings Corp. has a 52-week low of $8.76 and a 52-week high of $38.20. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.54 and its 200 day moving average is $23.85.

Zeta Global (NYSE:ZETA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $268.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.68 million. Zeta Global had a negative return on equity of 45.22% and a negative net margin of 13.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.27) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zeta Global Holdings Corp. will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on ZETA shares. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective (up from $35.00) on shares of Zeta Global in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Zeta Global from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Zeta Global from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Zeta Global from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered shares of Zeta Global from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Zeta Global currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.43.

Zeta Global Company Profile

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company’s Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry’s opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

