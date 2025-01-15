Moody National Bank Trust Division Sells 1,310 Shares of MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI)

Moody National Bank Trust Division lowered its position in MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI – Free Report) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,310 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in MGP Ingredients were worth $612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients by 162.0% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in MGP Ingredients by 192.5% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients by 201.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 64,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,388,000 after acquiring an additional 43,233 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MGP Ingredients in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,100,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in MGP Ingredients during the third quarter worth $373,000. 77.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MGP Ingredients alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MGPI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised MGP Ingredients from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. TD Cowen downgraded MGP Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Loop Capital set a $75.00 target price on shares of MGP Ingredients in a report on Friday, October 18th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of MGP Ingredients from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Roth Mkm cut their price objective on MGP Ingredients from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Lori L.S. Mingus sold 7,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.03, for a total transaction of $324,511.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,720,279.19. This trade represents a 15.87 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 36.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MGP Ingredients Stock Down 0.9 %

MGP Ingredients stock opened at $36.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $797.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.65. MGP Ingredients, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.02 and a 52-week high of $93.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 6.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.42.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.02. MGP Ingredients had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The business had revenue of $161.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. MGP Ingredients’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that MGP Ingredients, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

MGP Ingredients Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. MGP Ingredients’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.98%.

MGP Ingredients Profile

(Free Report)

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and supply of distilled spirits, branded spirits, and food ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Distillery Solutions; Branded Spirits; and Ingredient Solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MGP Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGP Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.