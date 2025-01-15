Moody National Bank Trust Division Sells 200 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Moody National Bank Trust Division lessened its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,148 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $913,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 88.7% during the 3rd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 58.8% during the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Reston Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

NYSE APD opened at $307.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $309.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $293.39. The company has a market cap of $68.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.84. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $212.24 and a fifty-two week high of $337.00.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be issued a $1.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.21%.

APD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $330.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. StockNews.com raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $323.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $332.71.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

