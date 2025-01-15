Moody National Bank Trust Division Sells 215 Shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Moody National Bank Trust Division trimmed its stake in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,351 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 215 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Insulet were worth $875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA bought a new position in shares of Insulet in the 4th quarter worth $294,000. Czech National Bank grew its position in Insulet by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 15,209 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,971,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC grew its position in Insulet by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 930 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Insulet by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,078 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Insulet during the fourth quarter valued at about $274,000.

Insider Activity at Insulet

In other news, CAO Lauren Budden sold 915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.62, for a total value of $252,192.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,580,129.46. This trade represents a 13.76 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on PODD. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Insulet from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Insulet in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Insulet from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Insulet from $264.00 to $324.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Insulet from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $272.81.

Insulet Price Performance

Shares of PODD stock opened at $267.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 3.68. Insulet Co. has a fifty-two week low of $160.19 and a fifty-two week high of $279.77. The firm has a market cap of $18.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $264.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $230.93.

Insulet Profile

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

