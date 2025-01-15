Moody National Bank Trust Division Sells 518 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Moody National Bank Trust Division trimmed its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,436 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 518 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $396,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KMI. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Planning Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 143.6% in the 3rd quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 1,352 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 401.8% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,430 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on KMI shares. Truist Financial raised their price target on Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley set a $26.00 target price on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Friday, October 18th. Bank of America began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on Kinder Morgan from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.67.

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

NYSE:KMI opened at $29.12 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.47 and its 200-day moving average is $23.91. The stock has a market cap of $64.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.94. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.47 and a 1-year high of $29.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02). Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 16.76% and a return on equity of 7.87%. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director C Park Shaper sold 690,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total transaction of $17,081,014.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,809,858 shares in the company, valued at $168,543,985.50. This trade represents a 9.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Amy W. Chronis bought 2,241 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.89 per share, for a total transaction of $55,778.49. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 23,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $597,235.55. The trade was a 10.30 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 745,263 shares of company stock valued at $18,578,014 in the last three months. Insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Profile

(Free Report)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.