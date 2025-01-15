Moody National Bank Trust Division Sells 683 Shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Moody National Bank Trust Division lessened its holdings in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 683 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CMS. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in CMS Energy by 10.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,610,120 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $537,503,000 after buying an additional 719,093 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in CMS Energy by 1.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,509,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $528,713,000 after acquiring an additional 105,062 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in CMS Energy by 0.9% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,155,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $152,267,000 after acquiring an additional 18,403 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in CMS Energy by 1.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,822,389 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $128,715,000 after purchasing an additional 25,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in CMS Energy by 22.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,281,504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $76,292,000 after purchasing an additional 233,633 shares during the last quarter. 93.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CMS opened at $65.59 on Wednesday. CMS Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $55.10 and a 12 month high of $72.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.60 billion, a PE ratio of 18.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.09.

CMS Energy ( NYSE:CMS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 14.01% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. On average, analysts expect that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. This is an increase from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 13th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.86%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CMS shares. Mizuho cut CMS Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on CMS Energy from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.36.

In related news, CAO Scott B. Mcintosh sold 936 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total transaction of $64,116.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,672,564.50. This represents a 3.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 2,000 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total transaction of $136,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,415,439.07. This trade represents a 3.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,686 shares of company stock valued at $2,228,084. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

