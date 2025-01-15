Moody National Bank Trust Division Sells 83 Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Moody National Bank Trust Division decreased its stake in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,045,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in MongoDB by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,230,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,776,000 after acquiring an additional 34,814 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in shares of MongoDB during the third quarter valued at $4,366,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 2.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 278,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,271,000 after purchasing an additional 7,575 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the second quarter worth $1,860,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MDB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Scotiabank lifted their target price on MongoDB from $295.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on MongoDB from $380.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of MongoDB from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of MongoDB to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $364.64.

MongoDB Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MDB opened at $242.41 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $280.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $269.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.47 and a beta of 1.25. MongoDB, Inc. has a 1 year low of $212.74 and a 1 year high of $509.62.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $529.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.39 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 12.22% and a negative net margin of 10.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MongoDB, Inc. will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.57, for a total value of $808,710.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,127,006 shares in the company, valued at $303,807,007.42. The trade was a 0.27 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Cedric Pech sold 287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.09, for a total value of $67,183.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,709,455.10. This represents a 1.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,776 shares of company stock worth $6,577,625. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

