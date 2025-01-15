Moody National Bank Trust Division Sells 85 Shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Moody National Bank Trust Division reduced its position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,400 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EPAM. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its stake in EPAM Systems by 181.8% in the third quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 155 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 101.0% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in EPAM Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in EPAM Systems in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

EPAM opened at $226.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $238.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $212.59. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $169.43 and a 1 year high of $317.50. The stock has a market cap of $12.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.56 and a quick ratio of 4.56.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank upgraded EPAM Systems from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $215.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $207.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on EPAM Systems from $225.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays upgraded EPAM Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $267.84.

In other news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.00, for a total value of $119,248.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,372 shares in the company, valued at $6,263,604. The trade was a 1.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Viktar Dvorkin sold 6,758 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.53, for a total value of $1,733,629.74. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,334,890. This trade represents a 34.20 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,222 shares of company stock valued at $2,089,878. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

