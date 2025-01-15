Moody National Bank Trust Division Takes Position in Digimarc Co. (NASDAQ:DMRC)

Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of Digimarc Co. (NASDAQ:DMRC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 15,333 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $574,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Digimarc by 3.3% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,683 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Digimarc in the second quarter valued at about $439,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Digimarc in the second quarter valued at about $747,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new position in Digimarc during the second quarter worth about $551,000. Finally, Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new position in shares of Digimarc in the second quarter worth about $18,249,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Digimarc alerts:

Digimarc Trading Up 3.7 %

Digimarc stock opened at $41.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $890.22 million, a PE ratio of -21.31 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.89. Digimarc Co. has a 12 month low of $21.00 and a 12 month high of $48.32.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DMRC. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Digimarc in a report on Friday, November 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Digimarc to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Digimarc

Digimarc Profile

(Free Report)

Digimarc Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides automatic identification solutions to commercial and government customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Digimarc Validate protects, a cloud-based record of product authentication information; Digimarc Engage, an interactive communications channel connecting brands and consumers; and Digimarc Recycle.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DMRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digimarc Co. (NASDAQ:DMRC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Digimarc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digimarc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.