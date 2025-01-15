Moody National Bank Trust Division Trims Position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Moody National Bank Trust Division reduced its holdings in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,950 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 591 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Textron were worth $914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TXT. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in Textron in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in shares of Textron in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Textron in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Textron by 69.5% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 566 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in Textron by 94.7% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 915 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TXT opened at $77.88 on Wednesday. Textron Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.89 and a fifty-two week high of $97.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $81.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $14.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.27.

Textron ( NYSE:TXT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. Textron had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 16.02%. Textron’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Textron Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.10%. Textron’s payout ratio is currently 1.76%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Textron from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 14th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Textron to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Textron from $87.00 to $79.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Textron from $109.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Textron from $104.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.64.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

