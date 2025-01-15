NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by Moody National Bank Trust Division

Moody National Bank Trust Division lessened its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,230 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,484 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in NIKE were worth $925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in NIKE by 3.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,916,789 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $5,140,796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862,021 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 27,442,145 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,425,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343,093 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in NIKE by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,029,380 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,204,451,000 after purchasing an additional 251,411 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in NIKE by 5.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,049,294 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $832,785,000 after buying an additional 571,544 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in NIKE by 6.0% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,303,182 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $910,801,000 after buying an additional 583,207 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Stock Performance

NIKE stock opened at $71.09 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $76.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $105.15 billion, a PE ratio of 20.37, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.02. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.53 and a 1 year high of $107.43.

NIKE Increases Dividend

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $12.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.11 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 39.84% and a net margin of 10.60%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NIKE

In related news, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $76.65 per share, with a total value of $191,625.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 34,403 shares in the company, valued at $2,636,989.95. The trade was a 7.84 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $93.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of NIKE from $95.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of NIKE from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of NIKE from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.96.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

