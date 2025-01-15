Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Stake Boosted by Cooper Financial Group

Cooper Financial Group raised its holdings in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,478 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Northern Trust by 9.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,187,663 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,637,435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542,685 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Northern Trust by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,413,620 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $622,596,000 after purchasing an additional 850,556 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,296,442 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $386,809,000 after purchasing an additional 388,692 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in Northern Trust by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 7,046,757 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $591,787,000 after purchasing an additional 261,285 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Northern Trust by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,003,675 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $168,253,000 after buying an additional 219,387 shares during the last quarter. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Northern Trust in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Northern Trust from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Northern Trust news, Vice Chairman Steven L. Fradkin sold 9,100 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total value of $1,010,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 47,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,305,467. The trade was a 15.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas A. South sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.80, for a total value of $529,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,264,184.80. This trade represents a 9.13 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,151 shares of company stock worth $8,489,889 in the last ninety days. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Northern Trust Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NTRS stock opened at $101.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.08. Northern Trust Co. has a fifty-two week low of $76.67 and a fifty-two week high of $111.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Northern Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 6th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.31%.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

Featured Articles

