NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) CFO Sells $1,952,600.00 in Stock

NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) CFO Bruce Chung sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.63, for a total value of $1,952,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 69,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,780,794.02. The trade was a 22.36 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NRG Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NRG stock opened at $99.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.05, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $95.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.79. NRG Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.24 and a fifty-two week high of $103.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NRG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on NRG Energy from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Citigroup raised their target price on NRG Energy from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group raised NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $93.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price objective on NRG Energy from $77.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.71.

Institutional Trading of NRG Energy

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,399,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $494,225,000 after purchasing an additional 313,478 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. boosted its holdings in NRG Energy by 0.9% in the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 2,820,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $256,948,000 after purchasing an additional 24,834 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in NRG Energy by 7.4% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 2,663,441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $242,639,000 after buying an additional 182,481 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 1,010.1% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,557,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $140,504,000 after buying an additional 1,417,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 52.2% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,330,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $121,227,000 after acquiring an additional 456,573 shares in the last quarter. 97.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

