Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Stock Position Raised by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 339.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,755 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its position in Nucor by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,427,899 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,724,117,000 after purchasing an additional 326,181 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its position in Nucor by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 652,502 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $98,097,000 after purchasing an additional 20,258 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Nucor in the 4th quarter worth about $565,000. BIP Wealth LLC bought a new position in Nucor in the 3rd quarter worth about $681,000. Finally, Ascension Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Nucor in the 2nd quarter worth about $885,000. Institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

NUE stock opened at $121.73 on Wednesday. Nucor Co. has a 12 month low of $112.25 and a 12 month high of $203.00. The firm has a market cap of $28.58 billion, a PE ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The basic materials company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.09. Nucor had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The business had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.57 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This is a positive change from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.26%.

In other news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.80, for a total value of $1,321,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 98,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,499,436. This trade represents a 8.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 4,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.72, for a total value of $793,488.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,376 shares in the company, valued at $13,636,254.72. The trade was a 5.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,680 shares of company stock valued at $4,773,724 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

NUE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Nucor in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Nucor from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Nucor from $240.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Nucor from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $156.00 price objective (down from $171.00) on shares of Nucor in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.63.

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

