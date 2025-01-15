NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Holdings Boosted by Aragon Global Management LP

Aragon Global Management LP raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 158,425 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,625 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 8.1% of Aragon Global Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Aragon Global Management LP’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $19,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 70.0% in the third quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 340 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVDA opened at $131.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $139.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.82. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.85, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.64. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $54.74 and a twelve month high of $153.13. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.12. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. The company had revenue of $35.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 93.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 1.57%.

In other news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 36,462 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.10, for a total value of $5,509,408.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,902,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,726,376.80. This represents a 0.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 716 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $101,672.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,831,764. This represents a 3.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,108,348 shares of company stock valued at $146,506,958 over the last quarter. 4.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVDA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on NVIDIA from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Phillip Securities reiterated an “accumulate” rating and issued a $160.00 target price (up previously from $155.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.27.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

