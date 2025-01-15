NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) is Maverick Capital Ltd.’s Largest Position

Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,368,091 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 320,808 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises approximately 5.6% of Maverick Capital Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $287,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 896.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 6,330 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 5,695 shares during the last quarter. Financial Guidance Group Inc. grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 900.0% in the second quarter. Financial Guidance Group Inc. now owns 3,600 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240 shares during the period. Optas LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 930.2% during the second quarter. Optas LLC now owns 115,412 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $14,258,000 after purchasing an additional 104,209 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its stake in NVIDIA by 910.6% during the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 56,815 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $7,019,000 after purchasing an additional 51,193 shares during the period. Finally, Keb Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1,118.6% in the 2nd quarter. Keb Asset Management LLC now owns 2,815 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 2,584 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVIDIA Trading Down 1.1 %

NVDA stock opened at $131.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $139.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.82. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $54.74 and a fifty-two week high of $153.13.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.12. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. The firm had revenue of $35.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 93.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 1.57%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 36,462 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.10, for a total transaction of $5,509,408.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,902,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $589,726,376.80. This trade represents a 0.93 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 1,000,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.26, for a total transaction of $131,260,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,671,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,763,402,713.60. This represents a 3.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,108,348 shares of company stock valued at $146,506,958. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on NVDA. William Blair initiated coverage on NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $148.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.27.

View Our Latest Research Report on NVIDIA

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.