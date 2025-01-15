Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) Shares Sold by Eagle Bay Advisors LLC

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Free Report) by 25.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 637 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. in the third quarter valued at $25,000. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 92.2% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares in the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 5,646.3% in the third quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 109.4% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372 shares in the last quarter. 77.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Evercore ISI upgraded Organon & Co. to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th.

Organon & Co. stock opened at $15.84 on Wednesday. Organon & Co. has a 1-year low of $13.87 and a 1-year high of $23.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.73, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 3.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.30.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.03). Organon & Co. had a net margin of 20.30% and a return on equity of 644.70%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Organon & Co. will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 12th. Organon & Co.’s payout ratio is 22.22%.

Organon & Co is a science based global pharmaceutical company, which develops and delivers innovative health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women’s health, biosimilars and established brands. The company was founded on March 11, 2020, and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

