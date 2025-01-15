Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Shares Purchased by Wedmont Private Capital

Wedmont Private Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTIS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,076,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,918,223,000 after purchasing an additional 8,161,946 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 58.3% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,349,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,863,000 after buying an additional 2,706,871 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 3,673.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,261,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,662,000 after buying an additional 2,201,988 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 274.2% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 714,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,250,000 after buying an additional 523,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,680,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,546,000 after acquiring an additional 391,206 shares during the period. 88.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OTIS opened at $91.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $36.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.87 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $97.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.34. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1 year low of $85.42 and a 1 year high of $106.33.

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 31.28% and a net margin of 11.48%. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.90%.

In other news, EVP Abbe Luersman sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.02, for a total transaction of $909,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,009,391.84. The trade was a 47.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on OTIS shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Otis Worldwide from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $113.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Otis Worldwide from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $94.00 to $91.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.50.

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

