Peloton Wealth Strategists Has $7.54 Million Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Peloton Wealth Strategists grew its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,452 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,477 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 3.0% of Peloton Wealth Strategists’ holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Peloton Wealth Strategists’ holdings in Amazon.com were worth $7,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Geller Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 28,644 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,337,000 after buying an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC now owns 34,034 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 6,492 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887 shares during the last quarter. SGL Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth about $518,000. Finally, EWA LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. EWA LLC now owns 25,422 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMZN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $236.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Susquehanna increased their price target on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Benchmark increased their target price on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on Amazon.com from $245.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.65.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $217.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 trillion, a PE ratio of 46.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $217.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $195.74. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $149.91 and a twelve month high of $233.00.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $158.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.28 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 22.41%. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 2,996,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.75, for a total transaction of $619,497,843.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 914,420,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,056,461,944.50. This trade represents a 0.33 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 5,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.85, for a total value of $1,000,049.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 99,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,864,290.60. The trade was a 4.79 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,032,344 shares of company stock valued at $1,253,456,822 over the last three months. 10.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.