Peter Solvik Sells 10,000 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Stock

DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) Director Peter Solvik sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.26, for a total transaction of $912,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 150,253 shares in the company, valued at $13,712,088.78. This represents a 6.24 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

DocuSign Stock Up 0.1 %

DOCU stock opened at $90.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58, a P/E/G ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $87.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.61. DocuSign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.70 and a 12 month high of $107.86.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DocuSign

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in DocuSign in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DocuSign during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in DocuSign during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of DocuSign in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 77.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on DOCU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of DocuSign from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. UBS Group upped their price target on DocuSign from $60.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 target price (up previously from $57.00) on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of DocuSign to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.45.

About DocuSign

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

Further Reading

