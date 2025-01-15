PG&E (NYSE:PCG) Now Covered by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Research analysts at BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 29.47% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their target price on PG&E from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on PG&E in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of PG&E from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of PG&E from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of PG&E from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.64.

NYSE PCG opened at $16.22 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $42.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.67, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. PG&E has a 12-month low of $15.94 and a 12-month high of $21.72.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.05. PG&E had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The firm had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that PG&E will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PG&E news, CEO Patricia K. Poppe sold 55,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.66, for a total value of $1,147,766.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,460,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,168,186.52. This trade represents a 3.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in PG&E during the second quarter valued at about $179,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PG&E in the second quarter valued at approximately $451,000. Choreo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PG&E during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $336,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in PG&E by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,977,153 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,521,000 after buying an additional 32,989 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in PG&E by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,193,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,841,000 after buying an additional 13,196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

