Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Given Hold Rating at Jefferies Financial Group

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $32.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $40.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 7.42% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on PINS. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Pinterest from $41.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on Pinterest from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Pinterest from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Pinterest from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.86.

PINS opened at $29.79 on Monday. Pinterest has a 12-month low of $27.00 and a 12-month high of $45.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.13 billion, a PE ratio of 99.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.04.

In related news, insider Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 11,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.82, for a total value of $365,586.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 246,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,610,105.22. The trade was a 4.58 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.73, for a total value of $34,189.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $967,295.28. This trade represents a 3.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,007 shares of company stock valued at $554,137. Company insiders own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd purchased a new position in Pinterest in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Pinterest by 63.5% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in Pinterest during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Pinterest by 91.1% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Pinterest in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. 88.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

