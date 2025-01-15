Point72 Europe London LLP Has $33.34 Million Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Point72 Europe London LLP boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 71.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 274,506 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 114,076 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises about 2.1% of Point72 Europe London LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Point72 Europe London LLP’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $33,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 896.9% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 6,330 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 5,695 shares during the last quarter. Financial Guidance Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 900.0% in the second quarter. Financial Guidance Group Inc. now owns 3,600 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 3,240 shares in the last quarter. Optas LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 930.2% during the second quarter. Optas LLC now owns 115,412 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $14,258,000 after buying an additional 104,209 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its stake in NVIDIA by 910.6% in the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 56,815 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $7,019,000 after acquiring an additional 51,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keb Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1,118.6% during the 2nd quarter. Keb Asset Management LLC now owns 2,815 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 2,584 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NVDA shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Susquehanna raised their price target on NVIDIA from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Raymond James boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Phillip Securities reiterated an “accumulate” rating and issued a $160.00 price target (up from $155.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.27.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NVDA opened at $131.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.64. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $54.74 and a 1-year high of $153.13. The stock has a market cap of $3.23 trillion, a PE ratio of 51.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.64.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.12. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. The company had revenue of $35.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other news, Director Tench Coxe sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.26, for a total transaction of $131,260,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,671,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,763,402,713.60. This represents a 3.37 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 36,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.10, for a total value of $5,509,408.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,902,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,726,376.80. The trade was a 0.93 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,108,348 shares of company stock valued at $146,506,958 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

