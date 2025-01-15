Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) Shares Sold by Claro Advisors LLC

Claro Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Free Report) by 18.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,436 shares during the quarter. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Polaris were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Polaris by 534.5% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Polaris by 2,431.3% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its position in Polaris by 187.4% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Polaris by 232.6% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the period. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Polaris during the second quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp lowered shares of Polaris from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Polaris from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Polaris from $76.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Polaris from $84.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Polaris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Polaris has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.00.

Polaris Price Performance

PII opened at $55.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 15.54, a P/E/G ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $63.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.12. Polaris Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.77 and a 52 week high of $100.91.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Polaris had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Polaris Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Polaris Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd were paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 2nd. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.74%.

About Polaris

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; and moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats.

