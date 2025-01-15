Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:QIPT) Shares Acquired by Salem Investment Counselors Inc.

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:QIPT – Free Report) by 57.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,000 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. owned 0.17% of Quipt Home Medical worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quipt Home Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quipt Home Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Atom Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of Quipt Home Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Quipt Home Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Quipt Home Medical by 68.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 12,383 shares during the last quarter. 42.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:QIPT opened at $3.05 on Wednesday. Quipt Home Medical Corp. has a one year low of $2.30 and a one year high of $4.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $131.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.73 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.89.

Quipt Home Medical ( NASDAQ:QIPT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 16th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.08). Quipt Home Medical had a negative net margin of 1.95% and a negative return on equity of 4.51%. Research analysts expect that Quipt Home Medical Corp. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

In other Quipt Home Medical news, VP Patrick Dennis Gamble purchased 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.45 per share, with a total value of $41,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 40,057 shares in the company, valued at $98,139.65. This trade represents a 73.73 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Quipt Home Medical Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of durable and home medical equipment and supplies in the United States. The company offers nebulizers, oxygen concentrators, and CPAP and BiPAP units; traditional and non-traditional durable medical respiratory equipment and services; non-invasive ventilation equipment, supplies, and services; and engages in the rental of medical equipment.

