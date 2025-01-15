Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Shares Acquired by Salem Investment Counselors Inc.

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 66.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $90,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in Realty Income by 75.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 133.3% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 306.5% during the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Realty Income during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Realty Income by 89.2% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

O has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank increased their price target on Realty Income from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Realty Income from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $65.00 target price (up previously from $62.00) on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.50.

Realty Income Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of O opened at $53.19 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $46.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.37. Realty Income Co. has a 12-month low of $50.65 and a 12-month high of $64.88.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.75). The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 17.57%. The business’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Realty Income Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a feb 25 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.264 per share. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 300.95%.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

