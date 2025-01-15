Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Shares Bought by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,249 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Roblox were worth $2,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Roblox by 83.9% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Roblox by 3.8% during the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 6,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Roblox by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its position in Roblox by 5.0% in the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 6,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Roblox by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 6,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. 94.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Roblox alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Roblox

In related news, CEO David Baszucki sold 166,668 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total value of $7,025,056.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 135,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,722,073.25. The trade was a 55.11 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Manuel Bronstein sold 44,888 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $2,693,728.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 573,266 shares in the company, valued at $34,401,692.66. The trade was a 7.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,254,601 shares of company stock worth $65,622,735 over the last 90 days. 22.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Roblox Stock Performance

RBLX stock opened at $62.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.12. Roblox Co. has a 52 week low of $29.55 and a 52 week high of $63.58. The stock has a market cap of $37.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.93 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.64, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.02. Roblox had a negative net margin of 30.90% and a negative return on equity of 986.36%. The company had revenue of $919.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.45) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Roblox Co. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on RBLX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Roblox from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Roblox from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Roblox in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Roblox from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $62.00 price target (up previously from $56.00) on shares of Roblox in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.62.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on RBLX

About Roblox

(Free Report)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.