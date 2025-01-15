Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN) Holdings Boosted by Cooper Financial Group

Cooper Financial Group grew its holdings in Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Free Report) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,808 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Ryan Specialty were worth $244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Ryan Specialty by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,273,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,301,000 after acquiring an additional 49,198 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Ryan Specialty by 0.4% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,148,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,058,000 after purchasing an additional 13,986 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Ryan Specialty by 3.4% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,866,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,970,000 after purchasing an additional 94,663 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ryan Specialty by 1.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,641,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,994,000 after purchasing an additional 17,267 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Ryan Specialty by 32.1% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,380,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,555,000 after purchasing an additional 335,180 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.82% of the company’s stock.

Ryan Specialty Stock Performance

NYSE:RYAN opened at $66.25 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.35 billion, a PE ratio of 86.04, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.72. Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.21 and a 1 year high of $75.97.

Ryan Specialty Dividend Announcement

Ryan Specialty ( NYSE:RYAN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.41. The firm had revenue of $604.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.04 million. Ryan Specialty had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 47.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 12th. Ryan Specialty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Ryan Specialty from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Ryan Specialty in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Ryan Specialty from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Ryan Specialty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Ryan Specialty from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ryan Specialty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.40.

Insider Activity at Ryan Specialty

In related news, EVP Mark Stephen Katz sold 14,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.39, for a total value of $1,055,858.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $884,236.54. This represents a 54.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David P. Bolger sold 7,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.88, for a total value of $500,058.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 78,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,539,201.12. This trade represents a 8.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 126,936 shares of company stock worth $8,536,282 over the last three months. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Ryan Specialty Profile

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Singapore. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

Featured Articles

