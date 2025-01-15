Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Acquires 241 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,721 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 241 shares during the quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VEA. Kozak & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 268.0% during the fourth quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Lummis Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2,458.6% in the 2nd quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the period. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 328.2% during the third quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 835 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $47.58 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $45.91 and a 12-month high of $53.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.34.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

