Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,000 Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SMCI. State Street Corp grew its stake in Super Micro Computer by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,138,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,322,000 after purchasing an additional 88,692 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 1.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,266,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,753,000 after buying an additional 16,007 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN increased its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 3.1% in the third quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,043,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,500,000 after buying an additional 31,064 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 63,634.1% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 916,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,629,000 after buying an additional 915,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 0.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 345,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,609,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer Price Performance

NASDAQ SMCI opened at $30.53 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.77. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.25 and a 52 week high of $122.90. The stock has a market cap of $17.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on SMCI. Argus lowered shares of Super Micro Computer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Mizuho initiated coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on Super Micro Computer from $438.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Northland Capmk raised Super Micro Computer to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Super Micro Computer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.89.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

