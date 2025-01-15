Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Boosts Holdings in Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IDR)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IDR – Free Report) by 72.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,855 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,501 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Idaho Strategic Resources were worth $304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IDR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Idaho Strategic Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Idaho Strategic Resources by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 60,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 12,050 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Idaho Strategic Resources during the second quarter worth about $496,000. Eastern Bank bought a new stake in shares of Idaho Strategic Resources in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Idaho Strategic Resources by 104.6% during the 3rd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 49,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 25,469 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Monique D. Hayes sold 7,746 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of €11.51 ($11.87), for a total value of €89,156.46 ($91,913.88). Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,670 shares in the company, valued at €318,481.70 ($328,331.65). This trade represents a 21.87 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Swallow sold 225,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of €13.04 ($13.44), for a total transaction of €2,934,000.00 ($3,024,742.27). Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 955,248 shares in the company, valued at €12,456,433.92 ($12,841,684.45). The trade was a 19.06 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.66% of the company’s stock.

Idaho Strategic Resources Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSEAMERICAN IDR opened at €10.28 ($10.60) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $140.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16 and a beta of 0.74. Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of €5.66 ($5.84) and a fifty-two week high of €18.35 ($18.92). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 5.52 and a quick ratio of 5.15.

Idaho Strategic Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:IDR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported €0.15 ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of €0.21 ($0.22) by (€0.06) (($0.06)). The business had revenue of €6.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of €7.40 million. Idaho Strategic Resources had a return on equity of 24.55% and a net margin of 30.44%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Idaho Strategic Resources Profile

Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc, a resource-based company, engages in exploring for, developing, and extracting gold, silver, and base metal mineral resources in the Greater Coeur d'Alene Mining District of North Idaho. Its portfolio of mineral properties includes the Golden Chest Mine, a producing gold mine located in the Murray Gold Belt (MGB) of North Idaho; approximately 1,500 acres of patented mineral property and approximately 5,000 acres of nearby and adjacent un-patented mineral property located within the MGB; rare earth element projects located in the Idaho REE-Th Belt near Salmon, Idaho; and early-stage exploration properties in Central Idaho.

