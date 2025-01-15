Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Boosts Stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 506.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,487 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,582 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.4% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Tidemark LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 119.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tidemark LLC now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

SCHG opened at $27.51 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.40. The company has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a PE ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 1.25. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $20.59 and a 52 week high of $29.14.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

