Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Buys 2,250 Shares of Sable Offshore Corp. (NYSE:SOC)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in Sable Offshore Corp. (NYSE:SOC – Free Report) by 81.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Sable Offshore were worth $114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SOC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Sable Offshore during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,154,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of Sable Offshore during the 2nd quarter valued at $862,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Sable Offshore during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. GM Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Sable Offshore during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,634,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Sable Offshore during the 2nd quarter valued at $324,000. Institutional investors own 26.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sable Offshore stock opened at $22.85 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86. Sable Offshore Corp. has a 52-week low of $10.11 and a 52-week high of $28.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.17.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BWS Financial reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Sable Offshore in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Johnson Rice started coverage on shares of Sable Offshore in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Sable Offshore in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Pickering Energy Partners started coverage on shares of Sable Offshore in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

Sable Offshore Corp. engages in the oil and gas exploration and development activities in the United States. The company operates through three platforms located in federal waters offshore California. It owns and operates 16 federal leases across approximately 76,000 acres and subsea pipelines, which transport crude oil, natural gas, and produced water from the platforms to the onshore processing facilities.

