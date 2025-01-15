Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Buys Shares of 2,223 Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHJ. Columbus Macro LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 29.1% in the third quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 192,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,559,000 after purchasing an additional 43,376 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 185,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,945,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 5.6% in the third quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 164,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,154,000 after acquiring an additional 8,740 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $7,258,000. Finally, White Wing Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. White Wing Wealth Management now owns 141,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,003,000 after acquiring an additional 4,944 shares during the period.

Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHJ opened at $24.31 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.50. Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $23.84 and a 52-week high of $24.86.

About Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF

The Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (SCHJ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of USD-denominated investment-grade corporate bonds with short-term maturities of 1-5 years. SCHJ was launched on Oct 10, 2019 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

