Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Grows Holdings in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Free Report) by 62.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in UDR were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in UDR by 14.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,401,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $516,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471,855 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of UDR by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,774,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $352,498,000 after buying an additional 368,087 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in UDR by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,109,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $322,366,000 after acquiring an additional 159,625 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in UDR by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,732,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $194,737,000 after acquiring an additional 103,384 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in UDR by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,272,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $193,694,000 after acquiring an additional 117,213 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UDR opened at $41.20 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.91, a quick ratio of 5.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.41. The company has a market capitalization of $13.59 billion, a PE ratio of 111.35, a P/E/G ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 0.89. UDR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.19 and a twelve month high of $47.55.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 10th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 459.46%.

UDR has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of UDR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Barclays started coverage on shares of UDR in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of UDR from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on UDR from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on UDR from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.35.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

