Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Has $120,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC – Free Report) by 33.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P China ETF were worth $120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 192,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,835,000 after acquiring an additional 5,564 shares during the last quarter. swisspartners Advisors Ltd increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. swisspartners Advisors Ltd now owns 132,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,865,000 after buying an additional 2,360 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 124,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,207,000 after buying an additional 27,322 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 45,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,734,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,132,000.

GXC opened at $72.81 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P China ETF has a 12 month low of $59.45 and a 12 month high of $97.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.98. The stock has a market cap of $484.19 million, a P/E ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 0.84.

SPDR S&P China ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI China Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in China, but legally available to foreign investors.

