Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Has $130,000 Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. cut its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 737 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BA. IMS Capital Management raised its stake in Boeing by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 16,032 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,759,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Sterneck Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Boeing by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 2,992 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Peoples Financial Services CORP. raised its stake in Boeing by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 8,893 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Altus Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Boeing by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,325 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp raised its stake in Boeing by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 7,582 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on BA. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Boeing from $232.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays raised shares of Boeing from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Boeing from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised shares of Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boeing currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.21.

Boeing Price Performance

BA stock opened at $167.17 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $162.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.97. The company has a market capitalization of $103.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.96 and a beta of 1.52. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $137.03 and a 1-year high of $217.59.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aircraft producer reported ($10.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($10.34) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $17.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.81 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($3.26) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -16.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

