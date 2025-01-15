Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Has $273,000 Stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) by 41.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,686 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 20.7% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 378,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 5,167.0% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 758,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,937,000 after purchasing an additional 744,407 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 10.0% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 66,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,924,000 after purchasing an additional 6,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 127.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,202,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,206,000 after purchasing an additional 674,168 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IHI opened at $59.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.18 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.78 and its 200-day moving average is $58.34. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 52-week low of $53.72 and a 52-week high of $61.28.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

