Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Has $47,000 Holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 102.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,056 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHZ. Bush Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bush Investment Group LLC now owns 38,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,819,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381 shares during the period. Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.8% in the third quarter. Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC now owns 153,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,318,000 after purchasing an additional 13,731 shares during the last quarter. Forthright Family Wealth Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 184.7% in the third quarter. Forthright Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 405,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,266,000 after purchasing an additional 263,027 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 12.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,330,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,804,000 after buying an additional 689,398 shares during the period. Finally, Range Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,686,000.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of SCHZ stock opened at $22.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.90 and a 200-day moving average of $23.21. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $22.26 and a one year high of $24.15.

About Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

