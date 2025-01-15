Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Increases Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 18.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 85 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ORLY. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 521 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 6.0% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 548 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 79.8% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 570 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 10.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 154,366 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $163,022,000 after acquiring an additional 14,071 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,885 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,103,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,125.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. BNP Paribas raised O’Reilly Automotive to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Roth Capital upgraded O’Reilly Automotive to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,300.00 to $1,375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,100.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,270.69.

O’Reilly Automotive Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of ORLY stock opened at $1,204.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.94. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $947.49 and a 12-month high of $1,283.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1,224.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,158.85.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $11.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.53 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 155.25% and a net margin of 14.52%. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $10.72 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 40.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at O’Reilly Automotive

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Jeffery Thomas Loafman sold 620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,240.39, for a total transaction of $769,041.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5 shares in the company, valued at $6,201.95. This represents a 99.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Andrea Weiss sold 600 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,224.07, for a total value of $734,442.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $856,849. This trade represents a 46.15 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

