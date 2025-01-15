Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Increases Stock Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 905 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 0.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,566,941 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,644,532,000 after buying an additional 120,228 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 12.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,048,691 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,289,079,000 after buying an additional 1,568,909 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,076,220 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,187,865,000 after buying an additional 114,714 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,334,882 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $474,774,000 after buying an additional 37,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 0.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,496,652 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $350,396,000 after buying an additional 10,285 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Travelers Companies

In other news, EVP Maria Olivo sold 10,410 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.80, for a total value of $2,725,338.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,102,211.60. The trade was a 8.56 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 3,000 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.55, for a total transaction of $781,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 250,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,237,551.20. This trade represents a 1.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,149 shares of company stock worth $20,295,856 in the last ninety days. 1.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Travelers Companies Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE TRV opened at $237.15 on Wednesday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $194.54 and a 12 month high of $269.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $53.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $250.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $235.40.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The insurance provider reported $5.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $1.45. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 17.69%. The firm had revenue of $11.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 18.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.54%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TRV. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $233.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $278.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Roth Mkm upped their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $240.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.65.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

