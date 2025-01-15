Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Purchases 506 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 91.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,057 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $27,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHP. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 78,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,021,000 after buying an additional 11,547 shares during the period. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd increased its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd now owns 141,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,749,000 after acquiring an additional 70,982 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 104.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 4,498 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 161.2% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 17,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 10,651 shares during the period. Finally, Quadratic Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadratic Capital Management LLC now owns 14,235,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,692,000 after purchasing an additional 2,803,683 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHP opened at $25.73 on Wednesday. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 12 month low of $25.46 and a 12 month high of $26.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.07 and its 200-day moving average is $26.30.

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

