Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Purchases New Shares in TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of TowneBank by 16.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 361,960 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,966,000 after purchasing an additional 50,149 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in TowneBank by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,685,643 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,738,000 after buying an additional 18,929 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of TowneBank during the third quarter valued at approximately $516,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its position in shares of TowneBank by 224.3% in the second quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 47,995 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 33,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arbor Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TowneBank in the third quarter valued at approximately $577,000. 55.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TOWN opened at $33.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 0.93. TowneBank has a twelve month low of $25.70 and a twelve month high of $38.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.39.

TowneBank ( NASDAQ:TOWN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $258.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.80 million. TowneBank had a net margin of 14.89% and a return on equity of 7.32%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. On average, analysts expect that TowneBank will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. TowneBank’s payout ratio is currently 50.25%.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded TowneBank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for individuals, commercial enterprises, and professionals. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

