Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Sells 200 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 19.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 815 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $96,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TTD. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Trade Desk by 37.7% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 365 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 194.5% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 374 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. increased its position in shares of Trade Desk by 66.7% during the third quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in Trade Desk in the third quarter worth $51,000. 67.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

Trade Desk Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of Trade Desk stock opened at $116.76 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.27. The stock has a market cap of $57.63 billion, a PE ratio of 191.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.45. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.47 and a 12 month high of $141.53.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other Trade Desk news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 18,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.44, for a total value of $2,283,886.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 704,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,338,485.76. The trade was a 2.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.89, for a total value of $159,740.95. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,375,898.04. This represents a 4.52 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,086 shares of company stock worth $4,654,466. Insiders own 9.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TTD shares. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Trade Desk from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Trade Desk from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Trade Desk from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trade Desk has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.76.

View Our Latest Stock Report on TTD

About Trade Desk

(Free Report)

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.