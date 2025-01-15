Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Sells 200 Shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. decreased its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) by 18.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 108.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 5,192 shares during the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 47,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,825,000 after buying an additional 3,640 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 374,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,935,000 after acquiring an additional 14,195 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 34,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,755,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the period. Finally, Collective Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 84,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,777,000 after acquiring an additional 6,618 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VIGI opened at $78.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $82.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 0.77. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $77.28 and a 52-week high of $89.09.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.2619 per share. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.